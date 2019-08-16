Imo House of Assembly Proceeds On 7 Weeks Holiday

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly yesterday proceeded on their compulsory annual recess.

The 9th House since its inauguration in June 2019 had been pre-occupied with loads of legislative businesses which made it impossible for them not to observe the annual holiday as was the case with their colleagues from other States of the federation.

However, according to the information obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper from the Speakers office, Rt Hon Chiji Collins announced of the commencement of leave which started yesterday.

The recess which commenced on August 15, 2019 will last for a duration of 7 weeks.

Lawmakers are therefore expected to report back to the Assembly complex for official legislative business on October 8, 2019.

Apart from the fact that it is a constitutional provision, the holiday period is expected to avail them the opportunity of handling their individual engagements, as well as have rest after the duties of robust lawmaking to avail the smooth running of government in the State as witnessed so far.