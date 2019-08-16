The twenty seven Local Government Areas of Imo State have been given a marching order to commence construction of Hospitals, secretariats or stadia with the huge amount of fund given to them by the State Governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

These Projects are fifty three (53) in number, and will cost each LGA N87m when completed.

This was disclosed to Journalists in Owerri, by the Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Mayor Eze.

He said that Imo State Government has handed a financial guide-line to the LGA, under which they will operate and must be followed to the letter, in order to avoid waste of funds or abandoned white Elephants projects.

Mayor Eze who was a former elected chairman of Orlu LGA also hinted that each LGA will embark of such projects that are not presently existing in their council areas.

“The LGAs who have befitting secretariats or stadium are not expected to repeat such projects, but will concentrate on others they don’t have” he said.

The former member of Federal House of Representatives maintained that the Ihedioha government is poised on bringing life back to the Local Government Areas who are the grassroots of all Governments.

He said that the 27 LGAs within the next few months will have one Hillux vehicle each, for the monitoring of these gigantic projects in the LGAs, pointing out that each of the vehicles would be funded by the LGAs, who are the permanent owners of the vehicles.

He called on political leaders and citizens in the various LGA to always get involved of the Affairs of their LGAs by monitoring LGA activities, because Ihedioha is running an open door administration.

The SA said that to avoid contractors running away with funds, Leaders are emplored to produce indigenous contractors to handle these LGA projects, so that they could be held responsible.

Mayor Eze said that time has passed when contractors abscond with Government fund, adding that such thing will not happen during Ihedioha’s regime.

“Ihedioha’s regime will not compromise with any LGA chairman who fails to live above board, because the people of Imo State must be shown what their funds are spent on” he said.

He stressed that any LGA chairman who tampers with public fund should blame himself because there is no room for any back-hand dealings in the present administration in Imo State.

“There is financial guideline for every spending by the LGAs. Any of them who go against the rule should have no one to blame but himself” he warned.

Mayor Eze appealed to Imo people to continue to support Ihedioha regime as the administration will not fail the masses.