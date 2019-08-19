Indications are high that the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has become a regular visitor to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, should details available to Trumpeta are considered.

Information to this newspaper has it that the anti-graft body arrested, grilled and later released Okorocha last week Friday over cases related to funding of the 2019 election and money laundering.

Trumpeta learnt that based on earlier under-cover investigations instituted against Okorocha, he has been on EFCC radar since he was in office.

It was gathered that Okorocha who is being investigated by the commission for money laundering, was questioned last Friday.

The former governor reportedly had a date with EFCC yesterday for further questioning and to provide certain documents in respect of the allegations against him.

A source said, “We grilled him on various suspicious transactions carried out by his administration particularly towards the end of his tenure. He also responded to allegations of money laundering and the alleged acquisition of property with state funds. He has been directed to return on Monday.”

The commission had earlier traced some property, including residential estates, schools and shopping malls to the senator, some of which were sealed.

Among the sealed property and investments traced to Okorocha last month were Rochas Foundation College, Owerri, East High Primary and Secondary school, Owerri which belonged to Okorocha’s first daughter, Uloma Nwosu, and All-In Supermarket, Owerri, Imo State.

In the run up to the last general elections, the EFCC had placed Okorocha under investigation for allegedly withdrawing over N1bn from the state government coffers to aid the campaign activities of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, during the governorship polls in Imo state.

The commission arrested the state Accountant-General, Uzoho Casmir, for assisting Okorocha to withdraw the funds.

Casmir was alleged to have withdrawn the money from the bank in three tranches of N200m, N500m and N350m within three days.

The development has made Okorocha to become a regular EFCC visitor

Casmir was, before his appointment as the Director of Finance in Okorocha’s government, fingered in 2016 in a N2bn bailout fund scam.

The EFCC zonal head for South East, Usman Imam, had stated that Okorocha’s administration used funds meant for workers during the elections.