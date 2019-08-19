Catholic Church Honours Imo Journalist, Onyekachi Eze of Trumpeta

It was a reward for hard work for one of Imo’s ace Journalist, Onyekachi Eze, as he was honoured with ‘Youth Ambassador’ award last Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Onyekachi who hails from Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, Nigeria, added to his archives the prestigious award by the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria, CYON, of Holy Cross Church Aladinma Owerri, given to him during the end of their 2019 Youth week tagged, “Oh Lord, show us the way that we may follow”.

The award was duly signed by the Parish Priest, Rev Fr. Innocent Orji, Youth President, Mr Chukwudi Ogu, and the 2019 Youth week committee Chairman, Simon Amajuoyi.

According to them, he was honored in recognition of his excellence in Journalism and commitment to the growth of the youth.

Responding, the recipient thanked God for the opportunity and life. Also, he appreciated the show of love and trust exhibited by the Parish and her integral organ, CYON while reaffirming his dedication to duty and resilience in the practice of true Journalism.

Kachi as fondly called by friends and colleagues as a show of appreciation, dedicated the honour to his immediate family, friends, as well as to the Management of TrumpetaNewspaper for their solidarity and support.

He is currently a senior staff working with one of the widely read and circulated Newspapers in Imo State, ‘TRUMPETA’, and has continued to live up to expectations of the symbiosis between Christianity and Journalism.

In a related development, Architect Azubuike Chukwuebuka Damian, an assistant choirmaster of 10am mass choir Aladinma, Mr. Christian Mgbekuzie (DJ Paky), 5cees global services Nigeria Ltd, and others were honoured alongside in their respective fields of endeavour.