Shaa Azu Okorie Lauds Ihedioha On Operation “Iron Gate”

A former Executive Chairman of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State and former ALGON State Chairman, Chief (Dr) Shaa Azu Okorie has commended the Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha on the launch of “Operation Iron Gate” to combat criminal activities in the State.

Speaking to Trumpeta at the venue of the event which took place at Heroes Square, New Owerri, the Medical Practitioner cum politician of note said that what Ihedioha has done with the security policy will curb and checkmate criminals, which he said will reduce crime in the State.

Okorie who was thrilled with the number and quality of vehicles distributed to security operatives, Local Government Areas, and ENTRACO by the Government at the occasion, said he was pleased with the due process established by the Ihedioha administration within its three months in office, adding that it is no more business as usual in Imo State.

“Ihedioha has introduced a due process policy that has restored sanity in the system, which is good for both the State and its citizens” Okorie hinted.

The Ex Council Chairman disclosed that it is now left for the various Agencies that have been equipped with these vehicles to do the needful so that the Governor will be satisfied in the end with the result of his efforts.

The respected politician stressed that Imo people should follow the footsteps of their Governor; Emeka Ihedioha who he said has jettisoned personal advantages in making sure that Imo State is Rebuilt to the joy and happiness of all citizens.

He called on Imo people to rally round Ihedioha to lift Imo State out of its present socio-political predicament inflicted on the State by the past administration.

“What I advise Imo people now is to throw their support behind Ihedioha to continue with the good job. Imo was completely in ruins, and the Governor needs all our supports to Rebuild the State once more” Dr Okorie maintained.