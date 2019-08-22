Chilaka Rates Aririguzo Led ITC Management High On Development

By Onyekachi Eze

An opinion moulder and member, management team of the Imo Transport Company, ITC, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka has expressed satisfaction over the level of transformation the Emeka Aririguzo led-team has attained on barely 2 months.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, Chief Chilaka averred that someone with the knowledge of how the committee met the transport company 3 months back would give nod towards it’s speedy repositioning to suit in to the ‘rebuild mission’ mantra of governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Narrating the state of filth and decay they met on ground left by Rochas Okorocha’s appointees, there were only thirty-three buses with no air-conditioning.

He said the buses instead of generating revenue for the State government ended up enriching few persons who controlled the income single-handedly against the public interest.

Dikejiejemba Chilaka revealed that the company premises which was also overgrown by weeds, grasses and used as refused dump has been put in order, quoting the adage that ‘health is wealth’.

Further reeling out some development strides of the present Management, he said, “dejected staff who leaves work very early daily with little or no attention now rejoice, there was no public electricity supply in the past other than generator set, but now ITC is experiencing the presence of the Electricity Distribution Company to boost the daily businesses”.

He continued, “We didn’t met on ground any functional office equipment, nothing was handed over to us, but we never relaxed, but hit the ground running irrespective of the poor leaking roofs and cracked walls they stayed under and embezzled the State funds.

Continuing, the Ahiazu Mbaise politician told newsmen that the Aririguzo led-team restored confidence in staff and partners who is into franchise with ITC.

“Before now, no money was paid to workers, many were owed, all dilapidated infrastructures, vehicles are fixed, while many were recovered on roads lying fallow in different States which was abandoned by the previous Government. Company was ran with personal account and proceeds deposited into one man’s account”.

“Emeka Aririguzo is on the right track repositioning ITC and restoring confidence to our numerous partners who were displaced out of greed and callousness”.

However, he maintained that by the help of God and support of Ndi Imo, the true aim the place was established ab initio would be attained during this present regime of Emeka Ihedioha in the State.