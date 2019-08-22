Poly Nekede  Goes Tough On Non Payment of School Fees

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Management and Staff of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede have hit hard on its students following non compliance of school fees payment.

In a recent release signed by the Dean, School of Industrial and Applied Science, SIAS, Bassey Orie, he listed strong directives to be complied with as management decision on non-payment of school fees to the students.

According to the release, any student who hasn’t paid school fees by September 16, 2019, ceases to be a student of the institution for one academic session and ordered Heads of Department not to assign students who haven’t paid their fees to a project supervisor.

It further stated that, upon return after losing one academic session for non- payment at the stipulated time, the student must pay the year lost and the current year, before being readmitted.

The decision also maintained that results of approved and published students must be those who paid on or before the 16th September deadline as it informed that, there will be routine update for those who paid before September 16th.

It equally sounded a note of warning to staff who they said, will be seen as sabotaging the process if they failed to comply with the directives.

The decision of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, is clearly not sitting well with students of the school who have been complaining bitterly by what they term “harsh decision” of the management.

Many stressed that, not only was it sudden, it has a short time attached to it, as some of their parents may hardly meet up time. Some also were of the opinion that, even if they missed paying now, during clearance they will pay the fees to the last kobo.

A student of the school who refused his name and department mentioned, appealed to the school authority for extension of time to meet the deadline, he added that things currently are not rosy with his family.

Another student who disputed the management decision, queried the reason for paying fees after missing an academic year for non-payment and urged the school authorities to make decisions with a human face.