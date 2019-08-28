Okorocha has Mob Mentality- Says Eze Mayor

The Special Adviser (SA) to Imo Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Mayor Eze has described the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha as a man who has mob mentality, with impunity as his trademark.

Speaking in Owerri during the weekend, the former member of House of Representatives maintained that very soon, before Okorocha must have spent four years in the Parliament, he will realize that things are not just how he sees them, adding the Senate chamber will whip Okorocha into line on how to do things properly in organized and acceptable norms.

Eze Mayor who was reacting on how Okorocha stormed Imo State as if the 2019 campaigns were still on, said that Okorocha should learn how to operate in a civilized and democratic society, as the era of mob mentality is gone.

He advised Okorocha to imbibe how to live in an organized society, especially now he is in the Legislature where decorum and maturity is the acceptable character, and not bravado all the time.

“Why can’t Okorocha unleash his Bravado in the National Assembly? He cannot, because decency exist there. He must try to wean himself of unbecoming behavior now that he is a Senator. He is representing a people and must live according to the ethics of a civilized persons in a civilized society” he said.

The former Executive Chairman of Orlu LGA advised that instead of Okorocha entering Imo State with war songs and beating of drums, inciting Imo people against a sitting Governor, he rather should cover his face in shame, that after spending Eight years in office but just three months he left all the structures he erected, both roads and buildings have all collapsed.

Eze Mayor said that all Okorocha is doing is to harass Gov Emeka Ihedioha’s administration into abandoning the investigation into how Imo State was looted between 2009-2019, asking why should Okorocha be afraid of investigation, even when Governors Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim whose regimes were also included in the investigation happily welcomed the exercise but Okorocha is kicking.

“James Hardly Chase in one of his Books said that the Guilty is afraid” he said.

Concerning his office, Eze Mayor expressed that Ihedioha is poised to change the face of Imo Local Government Areas through bold efforts that will benefit the masses.

He said that it still sounds like a dream to some people that within three months, the Ihedioha regime has purchased over Thirty Seven Food Jeeps which have since been delivered to the Twenty Seven Local Government Areas, including to ENTRACO and Security Agencies in the State.

“What we should ask is, where are the vehicles Okorocha said he bought for Imo LGAs, and in whose names were they purchased?” he asked.