Information Commissioner, Ebiliekwe Seeks Imo Newspaper Publishers’ Partnership

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Imo State, Bar Emeka Felix Ebiliekwe has made it clear that no Government anywhere in the world can thrive without the contribution of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, (PRESS).

Ebiliekwe made this declaration in a Parley with Imo Newspaper Publishers Association, INPA, while addressing the Publishers in Owerri.

The Commissioner who commended the Newspapers and their Publishers in Imo State for supporting the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha, said that the last administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha virtually ran Imo State aground, and pleaded that Imo Newspaper Publishers should be part of the “Rebuild Imo” project by helping in educating Imo masses on the real situation Ihedioha met the State.

He said that Ihedioha has come to right the wrongs in the State, and urged the masses to be patient with Ihedioha, and assured that immediately the rains are over, rehabilitation of roads will commence with full force, pointing out that Imo will wear a new look of development with Ihedioha on the saddle.

Ebiliekwe said that what the present Government needs is the total support of the people for Ihedioha to reinvigorate the State to the path of progress again, which he said Ihedioha is capable of doing within a short time.

Responding, the chairman of INPA, Chief Henry Ekpe thanked the Commissioner for making out time to visit the Publishers, adding that it was necessary for the Commissioner to first visit his “constituency” which is the PRESS.

Ekpe said that apart from Imo State Government, the Newspapers in Imo State are the next biggest sector that is the highest employer of labour in the State, and appealed for conducive environment from the State Government for the Newspapers to operate in a flourishing environment and contribute to the growth of the State’s Economy, apart from dissemination of Government’s activities.