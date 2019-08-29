Mayhem and chaos were let loose yesterday on the person of Hon Jasper Ndubuaku, the Senior Special Assistant SSA, to Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, on security matters, who escaped death by the whiskers.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, Ndubuaku who doubles as the chairman of Imo State Property Recovery Committee was attacked at SPIBAT Estate, Owerri ny thugs and hoodlums, when he made attempts to gain entrance into the private residence of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Eye witnesses said that Hon Ndubuaku, a former member of Imo House of Assembly from Isiala Mbano, had stormed the Spibat Palace of the Ex- Governor to see if there were Imo Government property in the vast mansion, when he met a resistance from youths and security men manning the fortress.

Trumpeta was told that Ndubuaku who arrived with his team was politely told that the owner of the Building, the former Governor Rochas Okorocha, was not at home and was asked to return whenever the owner was around so that he could be allowed access to do his assigned job, but provided he had a search warrant.

This Newspaper learnt that when Ndubuaku insisted he must be allowed entrance since he was working for Imo State Governor, sources said that after some calls were made, youths numbering in their hundreds arrived and pounced on Ndubuaku, beat him merciless, tore his cloth and dumped him inside a gutter to the glaring of onlookers, while his team took to their heels.

Attempts to speak to Jasper Ndubuaku, were aborted is his phone remained switched off till press time.

None of his close Aides volunteered information as they kept mum, and one who answered his call said he travelled and can’t talk to “Reporters”.

However, mixed reactions have trailed the incident which some said was an assault on Imo State Governor, Rt Hon EmekaIhedioha who assigned the job to Ndubuaku with the instrument of power as the Chief Executive officer of Imo State, and the Chief Security officer.

Many warned that if the excesses of the past Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha are not checked on time he may plunge the State into anarchy, pointing out that Okorocha Recovery Committee of 2011 even visited to village of the past Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim in Isiala Mbano to carry Imo Government vehicles, and nobody molested them.

The other school of thought told Trumpeta that since a Judiciary Commission of Inquiry has been inaugurated to look into Imo State’s stolen property, the commission should be allowed to do their legal assignment, while the Jasper Ndubuaku “Adhock Committee and Task Force” should for now be disbanded.

However, the general opinion is that the past regime in the State should be investigated as alleged looting ascribed to it is humongous and should not be allowed to swept under the carpet.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear the health condition of Hon Jasper Ndubuaku, as Imo people wait for official statement from Imo State Government that gave him the assignment.