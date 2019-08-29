Ex Assembly Member Ken Obichere Goes Home Today

Today Friday August 30, 2019, the Body of late Hon Dr Ken Obichere, a former member of Imo House of Assembly will be buried in his home town of Umudulu, Emii in Owerri North LGA, Imo State.

Late Ken Obichere was a Legislator from 2003-2007 when he represented Owerri North constituency.

He was a medical Doctor, a Profession he used to touch lives, and combined that work with Legislature.

He was a sociable fellow and was married with children.

Among those he left behind include his younger brother, Chief Oben Obichere, an astute politician and pharmacist. May his soul rest in peace as Trumpeta Newspaper Management sympathizes with the family.