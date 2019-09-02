Upset in Imo Assembly, As INEC Displaces Majority Leader, Nwaneri, Gives Okolie Return Certificate

By Onyekachi Eze

The three months legislative business of the majority leader of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, may have come to an end following the issuance of Certificate of Return to his kinsman and contender for the Oru East State Constituency under his People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Okolie Edwin Chibuzor by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Edwin Okolie who was the second runner up had approached the court challenging the results that declared his opponent, Nwaneri as the Oru East Assembly seat primary election winner.

In pursuance to the Owerri Appeal Court judgment delivered by Justice Mbaba J.C.A on 22nd July, 2019 with suit No: CA/OW/264/2019 which nullified the victory of Chigozie Nwaneri on basis of pre-election matter and irregularities declared Okolie as the rightful candidate having certified the requirements of the electoral laws.

Trumpeta newspaper gathered that the young business CEO was however handed over his certificate or Return last weekend August 29, 2019 by the Abuja INEC office to instantly replace Nwaneri according to the court order.

This paper reliably gathered that already, Nwaneri has appealed to the Supreme Court for stay of execution.

However, it is expected that Edwin Okolie may be sworn in as the substantive member representing Oru East LGA, until contrary order from the Supreme Court, Chigozie Nwaneri had appealed to comes.