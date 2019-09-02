Owners of Company Who Got Okorocha’s N20bn  Contracts Go Into Hiding

There are strong indications that those behind the Zigreat Company LTD may have gone into hiding as their phone contacts can’t be reached for now.

At last, the true identities of the persons behind the firm, Zigreat International Company LTD, alleged to have been awarded various contracts to the tune of N20bn by the immediate past administration in Imo State have been uncovered.

Few weeks after Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha came into office as Governor, startling revelations how a particular company registered after the past governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha came into, got about seven contracts for different building projects worth over N20bn.

Apart from the eyebrows the exposure raised, the No 5 Ugbele Street, Ideato South address and the fact that it was registered in 2013, two years after Okorocha came into power caused further worries among Imolites.

After futile efforts to unmask those behind the company, a document circulating in the social media has shown that two names Messers; Eze Stanley Enweraku and Duru Cyracus Onyeobi, Chairman/Managing and Director respectively.

According to the details Trumpeta obtained, Memorandum and Articles of Association of Zigreat International Company Limited in possession of Corporate Affairs Commission, the Eze, a Nigerian quoted No 5 Ugbele road, Ideato South as address as Duru Cyriacus.

It would be recalled that the past administration awarded a N700million contract for construction of a tower, N643million for the construction of community health, hospital in his hometown, N689million contract for the office blocks of a Ministry

Of happiness, 5.9 billion for construction of police headquarters, phase 1, Owerri and N4.3 billion for the construction of police headquarters phase 2, Owerri.

It could be also recall that Imo State University of Agriculture and Environment in Aboh/Ngor Okpala was awarded with 3.7 billion sub-treasury building N210million, Niger Delta office block N611million, Ministry of Agriculture office blocks N611million, Ministry of Tourism office blocks N6630million, IMSU campus at Onuimo, N2.79billion, Ministry of Sport office blocks N690million.

When Trumpeta called the phone numbers of the owners displayed on the CAC registration form, none of the numbers was available give an indication they may have gone into hiding since it became public.

A check by our reporter in Ideato South where they claimed to be their address showed no verifiable No 5 Ugbele road.