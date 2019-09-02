Bad Condition In Imo: Ihedioha’s Wife Sheds Tears in Public, Promises to Fight Poverty

By Okey Alozie

Wife of the Imo State governor, Lady Ebere Ihedioha became the cynosure of all eyes as she wept in the public.

The bad condition in Imo State is reported to have made the First Lady, Lady Ebere Ihedioha to shed tears before the public.

The First Lady, who toured the 27 local government areas of Imo State during the August Meeting she held with the women was said to have discovered horrible situations that appeared unpleasant to her and as a result, she shed tears. After the wailing, she promised to improve the lives of people in the rural areas especially those suffering from abject poverty. In her words “I have to commence my empowerment programme with the August meeting. My promise is that I must give women positive change”, Imo First Lady hinted.

Speaking further, Ebere Ihedioha gave out her phone numbers to those who are in need of help to call her without delay.

Our reporter observed that over 1000 women were empowered during the August meeting which lasted for two weeks in each of the places she visited with her entourage, 15 young women got sewing machines and cash. Indigent widows numbering over 30 in each LGA also got empowerment. Over 40 old women in each places visited received financial supports.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Governor received numerous awards and honour for advancing the cause of humanity in the state.

The former First Lady of Imo State, Lady Chioma Ohakim in a chat with Trumpeta reporter at Isiala Mbano during the August meeting described Ebere Ihedioha as the best among equal, according to Ohakim’s wife, Lady Ebere Ihedioha is a woman who believes in given to charity.

Others who spoke during the August meeting described the present Imo First Lady as humility personified and mother general of the state who has made the women proud. She is a philanthropic extraordinary” Imo youths declared.