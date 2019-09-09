Rev Nwanebu Commends Uzodinma’s Political Will •Hopeful Of Tribunal Judgment 

By Onyekachi Eze

Rev. Dr. C.N.N Nwanebu, an Internationally recognized Evangelist and the President, C.N.N World Outreach Ministry has eulogised the political Will and sagacity of the governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections in Imo State under the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The Ikeduru LGA born fiery cleric who served as the State Spiritual Director of Hope Uzodinma Campaign Council made the eulogy in Owerri, last weekend, in a meeting convened by Prince Charls Amadi.

According to him, the political aspiration of Uzodinma was solely for the liberation of the State from Okorocha’s perceived tyrannical misrule.

Rev Nwanebu maintained that the emergence of Hope Uzodinma was a Divine mechanition, stressing that irrespective of the outcome, the Senator remain firm and resolute in ensuring that justice prevails.

The motivational speaker and ordained clergy further said that, it would only take a vision bearer and dogged fighter like ‘Onwa Oyoko’ to remain unshakable, with the belief that God’s plan must prevail.

He continued by calling on all the supporters of the Senator to stay unperturbed wherever they are, pointing out that by the grace of God, there shall be shouts of joy at the end of the tribunal case.

In a related development, Rev Nwanebu lauded the numerous contributions and steadfastness of Prince Charls Amadi, also known as Charlvon.

While describing Charlvon as a political guru and a pace setter who deserves to be emulated, Rev Nwanebu averred that if all politicians could have similar mindset with Charlvon, things wouldn’t be sour as it tends to be in the current Nigerian polity.

It would be recalled that at the commencement of the political declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma and Prof. Placid Njoku as the running mate, Rev C.N.N Nwanebu affirmed his readiness in working with the team for the quest for good governance in Imo State.

Sequel to that, Trumpeta reliably gathered that he donated a whooping sum of money amounting to millions of naira to aid the campaigns and political race of Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation, SHUCO.