Orsu Assembly:  NNODUMELE DEDICATES TRIBUNAL VICTORY TO GOD, FLOORS UCHE AGABIGE

The Orsu political bridge builder, Minority Leader Imo State House of Assembly, Chairman House Committee on Project Monitoring and incumbent Member Representing Orsu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly ,Hon Chief Ekene Nnodumele (Stainless)was penultimate Tuesday, September 10,2019, given clean bill of health by the State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Owerri as the duly elected Member for the Orsu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly in the last State Assembly election held in Orsu Local Government Area.

Delivering the epoch making judgment, the three man panel upheld the landslide victory of the Orsu born lawmaker, stressing that the Plaintiff, Hon Uche Agabige alleged so many things but could not prove even one beyond all reasonable doubt. According to the learned Jurists, the legal team of the plaintiff argued vigorously without any point and that the Honourable Tribunal had no option left than to strike out the suit and award a fine of fifty thousand naira to the plaintiff in favour of the Respondent/Defendant, Hon Ekene NNODUMELE.

This epoch judicial pronouncement has resolved contentions that arose after the landslide victory and declaration of Hon Nnodimele as the winner of the election by the returning Officer which his APC opponent and immediate past House Member, Hon Engr Uche Agabige petitioned the Tribunal challenging the declaration.

There is high level of joy and jubilation in Orsu homeland as electorate throng to the streets, nearby joints and strategic public places in the Area to savour the Court verdict which they described as second Christmas Celebration to the people and authentication of their massive willful votes given to one of their most trusted sons and leader.