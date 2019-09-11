Opponents Kick Against National Assembly Tribunal Judgment, As Orlu Zone Youths Take Protest To INEC Office, Owerri

Those who were recently declared winners of the National Assembly elections in Imo State may not have much time for celebrations as their opponents are warming up to go for appeal.

In the last count, apart from Senator Rochas Okorocha for Orlu zone who was allowed to continue legislative business by dismissing the challenge of APGA and PDP candidates, Osita Izunaso and Jones Onyeriri respectively, Paschal Obi, and Kingsley Uju Chima win their opponents.

But as the savior their victories, there are strong indications that the defeated candidates are heading to Appeal Court for a retrial of the cases.

But in a swift reaction to the judgment delivered in Abuja, the camps of Jones Onyeriri and Izunaso rejected the judgment claiming it was a travesty of justice that would be challenged in the Appeal Court.

Onyeriri”s Campaign Director General, Prince Eze Ugochukwu in a terse statement in Owerri disclosed that the decision of the tribunal will not go unchallenged.

Ugochukwu statement on behalf of the Onyeriri campaign, in a post says thus;

“Today’s ruling by the Imo West Senatorial Election Petition Tribunal in far away Abuja, is a travesty of justice. Why they left Owerri is suspicious?

“We consider the ruling an insult and a mockery of the Nigeria judicial system.

“Luckily, the Tribunal is not the final abiter in this matter. Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri has today decided to appeal this crooked judgment.

“To our teeming supporters, we appeal for your dedication, steadfastness and continued commitment to liberate Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu Zone) from the clutches of imposters” the statement added.

Similar, Sun was reliably told that Izunaso’s camp has rejected the Tribunal verdict and plotting to go on appeal.

Efforts to reach the APGA candidate was futile as he was said not to be around in Owerri but an aide who chose to speak under condition of anonymity said Izunaso is heading to Appeal to challenge the judgment.

But the candidates of APGA, APC and PDP for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta, Oru West Fed Constituency are heading to the Appeal Court.