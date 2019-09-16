A former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim has lent his voice to the said political war between the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, and his predecessor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The Ex Governor also commented on the 100 days bug which has caught up with Nigerians who request for a score card from their Governors just after three months in office.

Speaking in Owerri, the exponent of Clean Environment said that what is happening today between Ihedioha and Okorocha as political squabble is just hype created by the media, which if deeply looked at does not show any quarrel between the two political gladiators.

Ohakim maintained that the said sour relationship between Okorocha and Ihedioha is blown out of fashion by news hunters.

He said “the matter between Okorocha and Ihedioha is blown out of proportion by the media, especially the social media. I don’t want to dabble into that matter. But things will improve between both men”.

On the 100 days challenge to Governors, Ohakim said it is a distraction to the Governors because in the process of trying to impress the masses within 100 Days such a Governor may make a grave mistake.

“I think the 100 Days ritual is quite unnecessary. It has to do with the USA model where after coming out of war the president passed into law several Bills, more than 70 to make hundred days in office” Ohakim said.

He said Ihedioha has done well within hundred days with several Bills signed into Law, reinvigorating Rural Road Maintenance Agency, Clean Environment, paying of workers’ salaries, bringing life back in the LGAs etc.