Eastern Palm University Stinks, How Okorocha’s Former Commissioner Leaked Information

There is no end yet for the troubles bedeviling the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, Imo State.

The establishment of the varsity has been trailed by controversy, especially on the issue of ownership.

Apart from the confusion surrounding its ownership between the immediate past governor of the state Rochas Okorocha and the Imo State Government, a former Commissioner in Imo State, Prof Okey Okoro has accused the past administration of recruiting one not qualified to head the institution as Vice Chancellor, while insisting a relation of the ex governor’s wife, appointed the Registrar.

According to online reports, Prof Okoro who served as commissioner during the Okorocha era made a wide range of allegations concerning the identity of the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of the institution.

EPU came up after the failed attempt of Okorocha to move the permanent site of the Imo State University from Owerri to Ogboko, his home town, during his first tenure in office as the state governor.

When the movement proposal was resisted by Imolites, Okorocha continued the university project with state fund. It was first named Imo European University before the new name of Eastern Palm University. Towards the end of the Okorocha regime in May 29, 2019, he announced that the institution is a Private Partnership Program, PPP, Rochas Foundation has with the Imo State Government, with his pet project controlling about 90% interest in the PPP arrangement, while the state government has 10%.

But the tide changed when Emeka Ihedioha came into power. A committee to review the new institutions Okorocha claimed to have established before he left office. The committee came up with a position which forced the state government to make EPU part of Imo State University.

Giving further insight into the troubles bedeviling the EPU, Prof Okoro who alleged that the current VC (names withheld) is not qualified to hold the position further queried how a non indigene of Imo state should be in charge of the state university.

The two-time Chief Librarian of Imo State University, Owerri and erstwhile Commissioner for Petroleum and Environment, accused the Edo State born Vice Chancellor, of having been retired from Lagos State University after 70 years mandatory age. He expressed displeasure how a non indigene that is advanced in age should head a state University, when Imo possesses qualified dons in the academic industry.

In a chat with newsmen, Prof Okoro while giving further reasons the Edo born VC is not qualified, disclosed that is illegal for an individual to be made a Professor in a field he does not possess degree in, saying that the Vice Chancellor of Eastern Palm University should be tasked to explain his professorial award that engineered his appointment.

He expressed bitterness that despite allowing the suspected unqualified Professor as Vice Chancellor, Okorocha also appointed a Register for the institution alleged to be a relation of the wife who hails from Isikwuato, Abia State.

Okoro said, “The Vice Chancellor of Eastern Palm University, from Edo state retired from Lagos State University after reaching seventy years mandatory age. His Professorial award is doubtful.

“All documents from National Universities Commission, (NUC) that established the institution recognized Eastern Palm University as the 42nd state University and 143rd university in Nigeria

“As a Commissioner under Okorocha, I was privileged to many information. From available records by NUC, Eastern Palm University is recognized as the 42nd state University and 143rd University in Nigeria. So, Governor Ihedioha should not make the school a subsidiary of Imo State University but should allow it to run independently having received approval of NUC. ’s link with the institution is cut to side”

“How could such a school have two, three or five students in a department when there is overflow of admission seekers at Imo State University? This means that Lecturers are not teaching the students. The best time to admit students into various department of the school is now. This will be easy if Government partners with Imo State University, Owerri so that overflow of students not admitted at IMSU will be sent to Eastern Palm University, which is the second Imo State Government owned University” He submitted.

Prof Okoro further queried why Okorocha did not name the school “Rochas Foundation University” if he claims that the institution does not belong to Imo State Government, advising the Ihedioha’s led administration to approach NUC for clarification on ownership of the school, which he vowed would uncover the fact that there was no ‘Public Private Partnership’ (PPP) arrangement as claimed by Okorocha” Okoro added.