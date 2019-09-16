The member representing Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Amb. Uche Ogbuagu has expressed his desire to renovate more markets in Ikeduru in order to boost economic activities in the area.

Amb. Ogbuagu stated this while inspecting major markets in Ikeduru. He lamented the level of neglect most markets in Ikeduru have suffered over time, and promised to initiate actions that will see to the renovation of some of the markets before the end of the year.

The vibrant lawmaker recalled with nostalgia the roles these historic markets played in the socio economic development of Ikeduru and wondered why successive governments and representatives have allowed the markets to deteriorate.

Amb. Ogbuagu posited that his representation is for the entire constituents of Ikeduru across geo political and religious affiliations and he will not relent in carrying every section along in the scheme of things. He said that for the first time in the political history of Ikeduru, the people from across political divides came out in their numbers to vote for him.

Speaking at the Nkwo Imo market, the likeable representative regretted the present condition of the age long market and promised to reposition the market to stimulate economic activities in the community. He said Nkwo Imo market attracted buyers and sellers from far and wide in the past, and assured that the lost glory of the market will be restored.

He directed the Eze-in-Council of Amaimo community and the market leaders to meet with him immediately to determine the best ways to commence the renovation to avoid disruption of commercial activities in the market and possibly relocate the traders to a temporary space for renovation work to commence immediately.

At Okwu market, Amb. Ogbuagu was nearly moved to tears as a result of the neglect of the market. He assured the crowd of supporters that came out to welcome him that the market will wear a new look before the end of the year. He immediately approved a design plan for the market and urged the contractor to start work immediately upon mobilization. The market is expected to have a modern abattoir and a borehole.

The youthful legislator used the opportunity to thank the people of the areas for their support during the electioneering period, the celebration of his 2019 birthday, and his less than 100 days in office celebration. He reaffirmed his desire to unite Ikeduru through his actions and to offer people oriented representation to the people. He solicited their continued support and prayers, as well as to the administration of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha.

In their various responses, the traders in the markets and community leaders poured encomiums on Amb. Uche Ogbuagu while describing him as God sent. They said the renovation of the markets will increase their earning capacities, as well as bring economic life back to their communities. They prayed God to continue to strengthen Amb. Uche Ogbuagu in his efforts to lift Ikeduru from what they called reproach, and assured him of their unflinching loyalty.

Amb. Ogbuagu was accompanied on the inspection by his campaign Director General, Hon. Chris Egesimba, Deacon Innocent Offurum, Prince Emma Alaribe, and Emma Onumajuru among others. It will be recalled that Amb. Uche Ogbuagu has renovated and modernized the Orie Akabo market as part of activities to mark his less than 100 days in office and birthday celebrations.