Ihedioha’s US Trip Will Boost Imo Economy  -Chilaka

By Onyekachi Eze

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Imo State, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka has attributed the governor’s trip to far away United States of America as a welcome development.

Imo State governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha last week travelled to US, where he was first welcomed by the Nigerian Ambassador, Mr. Sylvanus Nsofor.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Owerri last Friday, Chilaka submitted that the governor’s visit to America was neither for jamboree nor for sightseeing, but on a course to attracting investors to the State.

According to Chilaka who doubles as Board member of Imo Transport Company, ITC, averred that the oversee trip would open the investment drive of the rebuild government to the world.

Stressing further, Dikejiejemba Chilaka said the State would experience an upgrade in the economic and social developments with the recent visits of the chief executive, adding that it was purely an ‘investment driven’ journey.

He commended Ihedioha for placing the affairs and interests of Ndi Imo at heart irrespective of the ongoing tribunal case awaiting judgment.

The governor was assured of an undieing loyalty and support any day, any time, buttressing that even if an election is conducted twenty times, the likes of Senators; Ifeanyi Araraume, Hope Uzodinma, and Uche Nwosu will never win Ihedioha.

Chilaka disclosed that the numerous achievements of the rebuild government within one hundred days in office is a clear conviction of the good will the governor has for the masses.

Also speaking, the Mbaise born political juggernaut posited that having witnessed an eight years of terror, bad administration and hunger in the State, which Ihedioha has commenced its corrections, no sane Imolite would wish anything less than continue in supporting Chief Emeka Ihedioha thrive to any level.

A vivid instance of the restoration of the public power supply and re-electrification of the State Secretariat was cited, where he said throughout Okorocha’s 8 years in office, the magnificent secretariat never saw power supply which made respective ministries to power their offices with generator sets.

Chilaka however advised the tribunal challengers to be weary of their actions, noting that there is no way their antecedents would be juxtaposed to that of Ihedioha’s.

Chilaka said, “Araraume, Uzodinma, Uche Nwosu put together can never distract a man engrossed with the possible ways of giving better lives and governance. They cannot distract a man whose time has come, any more attempts will be strictly resisted by Imo people”.