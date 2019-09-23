OCDA denies Story On Dep Gov

The General Manger of Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, Sir Chimdi Ejiogu has denied the story that he said that the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Hon Gerald Irona directed him to burn all the old vehicles belonging to the OCDA abandoned in the premises.

In a letter personally signed by him, Sir Ejiogu described such a report as malicious only aimed to derogating his position and question his capacity to do his job.

He therefore said that there was not time he made such a comment, as it was a deliberate mischief by the Reporter to misquote him.

“We want to inform Imolites, our clients and the General Public who have shown concern over the fake news that at no time did the Deputy Governor order the Management of OCDA to “set ablaze abandoned vehicles” and the said statement was never made by the General Manger of OCDA” the release read.

Ejiogu maintained that the statement carried by the Newspaper was “totally unfounded, and mischievous” saying that OCDA GM and the Deputy Governor are persons with decent stripes who cannot use such words.