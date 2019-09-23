Shaa Okorie Lauds Judiciary Over Ihedioha’s Tribunal Victory

A former Executive Chairman of Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Imo State, Dr Shaa Azu Okorie has lauded Nigerian Judiciary, describing it as the last hope of the oppressed.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspaper from Abuja, Dr Okorie said that Ihedioha’s victory should be celebrated by the common man in Imo State, as the judgment has liberated Imo from the shackles of maladministration and into the hands of people ready for governance, with people-oriented programmes.

He said that the Tribunal verdict has vindicated the Imo voters who trooped out in March 9, 2019 to cast their votes for Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, pointing out that the Governor can now concentrate on the job, adding that Ihedioha’s opponents should stop distracting the Governor so that he can go ahead with his laudable projects.

“I appeal to all Imolites, especially those who lost at the Tribunal to join hands with Ihedioha to make Imo State great again” he said.

The former LGA Boss maintained that with peace in Imo State, Ihedioha will turn the State around, adding that his policies will benefit every sector of the State and boost Imo Economy.

“Let us allow Ihedioha to continue with the work he had already started. He is ready for the job and Imo will be great again” he said.