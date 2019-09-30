Apprehension and fear are said to have gribbed the Management of Imo State owned Imo Broadcasting Corporation IBC, following the disappearance of some Radio and Television Transmitters.

According to information available to Trumpeta, panic has set in the Media House following the discovery that old transmitters in the Corporation have been sold by some Top Management Staff as scraps by the Management.

Trumpeta was told that the Transmitters, 30 Kilowatts each, one for Radio and the other for Television were sold without authorization from the Authorities concerned.

This discovery was made through a petition written to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bar Ebiliekwe, by some disgruntled staff of IBC.

Trumpeta learnt that following the scenario, the Commissioner constituted a Committee charged to look into the disappearance of the Transmitters and other shoddy deals in the corporation.

It was learnt that in the process, it was unveiled that two fairly used Transmitters (Radio/Television) were sold without permission or through a certified Auctioneer.

The worse discovery was that the sold Transmitters are even stronger, with more far-reaching signals than the new ones presently used by the Radio/Television stations.

Trumpeta was told that while the old ones are 30KW, the ones bought to replace them are 2KW, which is used to send signals to Startimes Transmitter, which now serve IBC.

“What it means is that IBC cannot send signals directly to various homes, but depend on Startimes, which is not stronger than the sold Transmitters.

Trumpeta was told that those fingered in the deal, even those who have retired were called to face the investigative panel set up by the Commissioner.

The source told Trumpeta that already some of the quizzed personnel have agreed to know about the disappeared Transmitters and are now singing to the Committee.

However, a source in IBC told Trumpeta that is “a family affair as some people who are not happy with the Management wanted to paint us Black. But today they are disappointed because the investigative committee has not indicted anybody because the sale of the old Transmitters followed due process and was for the good of the Station”.

Meanwhile, the Investigative panel is said to have not sent in its reports which many say may cause heads to roll in IBC.