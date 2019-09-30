The first leg of the Governorship election petition Tribunal Judgement which favoured Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, is having an adverse effect on the political camp of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Trumpeta can authoritatively report.

A week after the panel of judges gave Ihedioha a clean bill of health to continue as the number one citizen of the State, Trumpeta was reliably informed that opposition elements against his administration have gradually started caving in.

According to information available to this Trumpeta last weekend, few members of the opposition, especially those of the Okorocha AA/APC fraternity are said to be romancing the PDP leadership and Ihedioha’s men for a possible switch over.

Our correspondent who stumbled into one of the meetings in a hotel at New Owerri area of the State capital revealed that those who had sympathy with Okorocha’s administration in the past were spotted in a “friendly” meeting with the Ihedioha men.

Efforts by our correspondent to uncover details of the meeting and reasons behind the association of PDP and AA/APC members proved abortive but one of the affected persons gave an indication that the scene can’t be divorced from strategic meetings for a possible defection to PDP.

Trumpeta was informed that some opposition members had been in limbo since Ihedioha came in the said politicians who have the knack to change camps easily have been waiting for the end of the first tribunal judgment before they defect to the ruling party.