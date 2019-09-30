By: Tochi Onyeubi

In very unusual circumstances a family at Umuoparaemeka Ugiri in Isiala Mbano have been reported to have died suddenly.

A release from the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu made available to Trumpeta reported that the sad incident which happened on Saturday, was discovered by the Divisional Police headquarter at Isiala Mbano of the death of three persons in very mysterious circumstances.

Their names were given as Chief Lucious Iwunze “m”, Lolo Ngozi Iwunze ” f” and Geraldine Iwunze “f”.

According to the report, preliminary investigation carried out revealed that they died as a result of generator fume.

The Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Ladodo has since ordered full scale investigation into the matter, while the corpses have been evacuated and deposited at an undisclosed mortuary.