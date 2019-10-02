Amalgamated Drivers Association, Transport Ministry Partner For Good

By Chidinma Amaechi

The Amalgamated Drivers Association of Imo State, ADAI under the leadership of Elder Anaelechi Ukawunne, popularly known as “Obowo”, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the state commissioner for transport, Engineer Sly Enwerem and other stakeholders of the sector to deliberate on pressing issues.

According to the president of the Drivers association who is also the state chairman Self Employed Professional Drivers Association of Nigeria (SEFDAN) said the visit became important due to the untold hardship Drivers in the state were made to pass through, noting that drivers in the state have unanimously agreed to work in synergy with the right Honorable Emke Ihedioha led government so as to move the sector forward.

He told the commissioner that the transport sector have become a very important one owing to its role in sustaining the state’s economy.

He said his team will work round the clock to ensure an improved transport sector.

In response, the commissioner for transport, Engr, Enwerem reiterated Governor Ihedioha’s plans to further develop the transport sector and address pressing issues, positing that the Governor have rolled out plans to ensure quality roads and enabling environment for drivers to operate profitably.

Speaking with newsmen immediately after the brief parley with the commissioner, Elder Ukawunne said, “Amalgamated drivers association of Imo State is an umbrella body of drivers association in the state. We came to pay the commissioner a courtesy call and to table the matter we have written to the Ministry before now, which he made a comment that we will deliberate further during the next meeting. This government can never intimidate anyone”.

He also said, “on the issue of Revenue collection, we went to the board of internal revenue, we asked them what is going on?, and found out that they have changed IGR ticket to infrastructure, now we have BIR, infrastructure and MOT. He said 300 naira is to be paid or 400 depending on the size of vehicle, through the revenue office in Owerri”.

Speaking further, “Obowo” argued that the drivers in his association have the capacity to be involved in the government of the day, noting that the drivers should be incharge of park management. He called on the governor to include the drivers association in the park management committee. In his words “in terms of transportation in the state the operators are the drivers we are due to manage parks in Imo State we have the capacity the government should carry us along he spoke.

On the issue of painting that the governor has not directed anybody to paint any vehicle in the state” he submitted.

Elder Ukawunne (Obowo) seized the platform to make it known to Imolites that the approved emblem by the government is for those that has not got it before now.

Also present at the parley include, Hon Chief Patrick Mbanusi Igwe Bonny SA special duties.