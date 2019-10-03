How Padding Stopped 100% Salary Payment To Imo Parastatals

Reasons why the Imo State Government decision to Pay state workers 100% salaries couldn’t go round have been unveiled.

It would be recalled that Governor Emeka Ihedioha fulfilled his 100% salary payment for the month of August after that of July couldn’t work out.

But findings by the newspaper discovered that only workers of the ministries received the hundred percent salary payment while those of the parastatals were still on the 70%, otherwise known as the “Ogboko scale” practiced during the immediate past administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Trumpeta was informed that when it was time to pay for the last month salaries, wage bill of most of the parastatals was padded beyond the amount government was supposed to pay.

The discovery of the outrageous amount allegedly padded by the affected parastatals forced government not to pay the full 100% salary.

But authoritative sources revealed that the “padding” matter has been rectified and there are speculations that 100% salary will be paid for the month of September.