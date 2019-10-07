Ex Lawmaker Happy With Ihedioha Over Rebuild Project Want Opposition Withdraw Appeal Cases

By Onyekachi Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Imo State, Hon Nkenna John Nzeruo has eulogized the political sagacity of the State governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, saying Imo is on a safer hands.

While fielding questions from newsmen last weekend in Owerri on a social gathering, Nzeruo who represented Oru East State constituency in the 8th House of Assembly said the rebuild government unarguably meant well for the State.

He recalled that Imo under Rochas Okorocha’s 8years tenure experienced great hardship, torture and aberration of rule of law which crippled the affairs of the State.

However, he submitted that within 4 months in office, the State has recorded tremendous blessings in terms of human and capital development.

On human development, Hon Nzeruo highlighted that the payment of 100% workers salaries as at when due is a good plus in determining a selfless leader, as well as making proactive efforts with the payment of pensions and other matters connected thereto.

The former Oru East legislator further commended Ihedioha for living up to his manifesto of ‘due process’.

Nzeruo said, “You know a sincere and trustworthy leader by actions and words. Indeed, Imo State has been blessed with a visionary governor who knows what due process is, who respects the legislature and the judiciary”.

“It is no more business as usual, where one man can wake up anytime and decide what would be done in a State as big and intellectually endowed as Imo. Power has returned to the people”.

In a related development, Hon Nzeruo called on all the opposing parties to close ranks, withdraw their appeal cases in the court and join hands in making Imo great again.

He averred that the task to rebuilding Imo State has gone beyond politics, hence the call for all hands to be on deck.

In a related development, the erstwhile parliamentarian congratulated the governor and his Oru East successor, Chiagoziem Nwaneri for their respective victories, describing it as divine.