In line with the resolve of the Imo State government ably led by his Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to conduct Local government election within the first 6 months of its administration, an illustrious son of Ahiazu Mbaise LGA Chief Chuks Chilaka (Dikejiejemba) a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart has declared his interest before the leadership of PDP in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA to contest in the upcoming local government election billed to take place in December.

Chief Chilaka who is an accomplished business man and a current member of Imo Transport Company Management board who hails from Okirika Nwenkwo Ekwereazu in Ahiazu Mbaise.

Speaking at the occasion, a political leader in the area Chief Jimmy Ibe (Chinaetu-Ugo) who also doubles as the Campaign Director of Chief Chilaka stated that Ahiazu Mbaise and PDP will wear a new look once Chilaka is given the opportunity to serve the good people of Ahiazu as their executive Chairman. He maintained that power will return to the people who it is meant for under the watch of Chief Chilaka and urged all PDP leaders in the area to cue behind him in ensuring that he emerged victorious both at the Party primaries and during the general election. The DG Chief Jimmy reminded all the leaders present at the occasion the need to rewrite the history of Ahiazu Mbaise for good. In describing Dikejiejemba, the campaign director averred that Chief Chuks Chilaka is a trusted fellow who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Peoples Democratic Party and Ahiazu Mbaise in general through his numerous empowerment programmes, he further charged them to make more enquiries about the person of Chief Chuks Chilaka in order to convince them the more.

In his declaration speech, the leading aspirant in the forth coming local government election in Ahiazu Mbaise Chief Chilaka thanked the Chairman of PDP in Ahiazu Nze Richard Iwu and his executive members for their efforts in ensuring that the party clinched Victory during the last general election thereby urging them not to relent. The Local government Council boss aspirant made it known to all that he does not have any godfather but insisted that his interest is to see Ahiazu Mbaise Rebuilt in line with the Governor’s vision of Rebuilding Imo State.

Speaking further, Chief Chilaka in his words “send me I am here and I am eager to serve my people “.

The philanthropist decried the high level of rot and decay in the local government system which was witnessed during the last administration in the State stressing that when given the opportunity to serve as the Executive Chairman of Ahiazu Mbaise all these anomalies will be corrected.

Chief Chilaka asserted in his speech that he wants to be the Mbakwe of Ahiazu Mbaise were every money meant for the development of the area will be judiciously used for the common good of all in the local government.

He opined that he will pursue with vigour the development of Ahiazu Mbaise LGA in line with the developmental drive of His Excellency Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

In his reaction, the LGA Chairman of PDP in Ahiazu Mbaise Nze Richard Iwu applauded Chief Chuks Chilaka (Dikejiejemba) for having the courage to declare his interest to serve Ahiazu Mbaise as their Executive Chairman at a time like this. The PDP chairman insisted that they will go for the best candidate that will represent the interest of the People and of the party during the Council election. Nze Richard Iwu therefore urged Chilaka not to relent in his aspiration stressing that once ticket is given to him the party leaders in the area will not relent in supporting him to victory.

Giving his vote of thanks, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of PDP in Ahiazu Mbaise Prince Ibe Obolobo lauded the ambition of Chief Chilaka to serve the good people of Ahiazu stressing that he has achieved a whole lot in Ahiazu and that he will do more when given opportunity as the Executive Chairman of Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

Present at the occasion were Hon. Barr Pius Nwoga a former member of Imo State House of Assembly that represented Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency and a host of other party leaders in the area.