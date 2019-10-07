By Onyekachi Eze

Last Friday, October 4, 2019 would remain evergreen in the history of the Imo Transport Company, ITC, over the commencement of operation in the Umuahia new park, Abia State.

The Park, as gathered by Trumpeta Newspaper has been moribund in the last 5 years of Rochas Okorocha’s tenure.

Against this backdrop, Hon Emeka Ariguzo (Chairman), and his Interim Management Committee members comprising; Hon Barr Uche Alisigwe, Hon Emeka Nwokeke, Hon Ndidi Onyemaechi Gloria, Hon Ahanonu Williams, and Hon Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka within their four months stay in the agency have changed the ugly news to a cheering one.

In his address, Ariguzo said they came in ITC knowing well it is a State owned agency with the yearning need for revival.

He submitted that they met only 33 vehicles and others drastically vandalized.

The elated ITC boss averred that immediately they discovered the area as a dead zone, they devised possible means of adding life to it, in tandem with the rebuild Imo mantra of repositioning Imo dead economy.

While acknowledging the efforts of all who contributed in the re-opening of the new Umuahia park, Hon Ariguzo revealed that their vehicles would be plying to Lagos, Abuja, Calabar, Benin, Onitsha and other states.

He pointed out that the new park would further create jobs, businesses and opportunities for teeming Imolites.

Speaking further, the soft spoken Mbaise man added that his leadership in ITC will neither tolerate truancy, nor waste time in fishing out any bad egg spotted, for the sake of accountability and transparency.

Hon Emeka Ariguzo while recalling the turmoil they passed through in getting back the place said, the door is wide open for interested investors and franchise, stressing that days of booking and payment of 50% salaries died with the past management.

“Interested investors or franchise should grab the opportunity now because time is coming when there will be no vacancy again”.

“And for the franchise, you don’t have to know any committee member before you are paid. We don’t do booking, as it is a means of robbery. We are committed to doing things right and getting ITC back on track” Ariguzo retorted.

Similarly, he enjoined Imolites to continue praying for the governor, Emeka Ihedioha in rebuilding the State.

The Mbaise born technocrat therefore called for constructive criticisms when necessary as he said it aids in strengthening administration.

In his commendation speech, the Imo State commissioner for transport, Hon Sly Enwerem urged drivers on safety measures. He lauded the chairman for his vision, as well as promised to give ITC the necessary support.

Contributing, the Chairman, franchise owners Association in Abia State, Chief Igwe Benneth. C. described the re-opening of the park as a welcome development.

Igwe said Ndi Imo entered a “one chance bus which Ihedioha has come to correct.

He further challenged the committee on accountability and due process, positing that there is a fresh breath in the leadership of the State.

According to Igwe, “The Franchise members are now happy because we have a great reason to invest once more in ITC and transport sector. Okorocha destroyed it with booking which this group has cancelled and now pays promptly”.

The Special Assistant to the governor on transport, Hon Callistus Iyke Mboma expressed satisfaction over the achievements recorded in the agency.

He said, “I am personally happy that ITC is back to its original place. Location of a business outfit determines the level of success”.

In their respective speeches, Chief Emeka Ogubunka, Sir Emeka Opara, the President, Imo State Union Umuahia branch, Chief Micheal Anyanwu, the National President Mbaise Concerned Brothers Association, Mrs Florence Otuokere (Umuahia Branch Manager), National Chairman ITC Drivers Welfare Association, Mr Chibuzor Nwosu all assured to uplift the new branch with zeal and vigour.

The drivers however pleaded for the cooperation of the security operatives.

Some of the members of IMC also promised to live up to expectations, adding that there will be massive training and seminar for all ITC drivers in preparation for the yuletide season, and pledged to sustain the legacy of the rebuild Imo government.