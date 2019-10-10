ITC To Commence International Route – Says Aririguzo

The Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Imo Transport Company, ITC, Hon Emeka Aririguzo has promised Imo people that soon the International Route of the Transport Company which collapsed since Eight years now would be brought back to life.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri, the chairman disclosed that already he had visited Ghana and Togo in connection with taking back ITC to these countries.

He said his journey to Ghana was very fruitful as Igbos living in that country longed to have ITC on that route, as most of them who are Traders from Southeast want ITC as a major Transport company in that country.

Hon Aririguzo maintained that having reopened the Aba, Umuahia, Ibadan, Abakiliki routes, what is remaining now is to gradually take ITC back to all routes in Nigeria.

He said that his Committee inherited Thirty Three (33) old vehicles three months ago they assumed office, and has repaired thirteen more vehicles that have joined the 33 he met on ground.

Aririguzo disclosed that he has a salary wage bill of Ten Million (N10m) a month. He stressed that he is happy that ITC staff receive their 100% salary every month, and he has not sacked any staff.

He said that all those operating vehicles under franchise are happy because they receive their due pay every month, after which all that is for the State Government are sent to the Government Account.

He said he runs a transparent system of administration, as everybody is carried along to achieve results for the State Government and those under ITC.

He said that ITC has the best Transport structure in Nigeria, but was ran aground due to poor management, but promised that his Team is doing everything possible to restore back the old glory of the founding fathers of the Transport company.

He assured that if the proposal the Management made for more and new vehicles are met, ITC would be a gold mine for Imo State, adding that today many of those who withdrew their vehicles are returning them back because of the expertise of the Management Team who makes sure that those who operate under franchise are paid regularly, what they agreed on.