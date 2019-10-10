The immediate past Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has revealed that his estranged political associate, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ethelbert Okorocha, had sought to reconcile with him, which he turned down.

The revelation was made in a statement tiled: “Right of Reply: Madumere and Okorocha’s children of perdition”, issued by his Special Adviser on (Media & Publicity), Uche Onwuchekwa.

According to Madumere, Okorocha had sent some clerics to seek a truce with Madumere, where he also sought his support to cause a constitutional blockade against the incoming government of Ihedioha.

In his explanation, Onwuchekwa attributed Madumere’s refusal to reconcile with Okorocha and to jointly work against the State was the last straw that paralysed Okorocha’s joker to re-energise his plot against Imo people.

Madumere was responding to Okorocha’s accusation that he was literarily working with Ihedioha against APC, where Okorocha had described Madumere as a pawn in Ihedioha’s chess board in a statement signed by FCC Jones Onwuasoanya.

In response, Madumere’s Adviser wrote: “For Onwuasoanya’s information, Okorocha sent some clerics as emissaries to the former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, seeking a truce laced with satanic plea that he should not put in appearance at the swearing-in ceremony, which held at Dan Anyiam Stadium.

“To Okorocha’s greatest dismay and disappointment, Madumere rejected both the truce and offer”.

“As a leader who has the interest of the people at heart, he went to the stadium and performed the constitutional role of formally handing over the baton of leadership to the present Ihedioha led administration. Immediately he performed the expected role, he left the stadium though not without a thunderous ovation. That is the spirit of a selfless leader”.

Onwuchekwa also recalled that Okorocha had approached Madumere, offering some incentives to the former Deputy Governor which Madumere turned down in 2018.

He said that Madumere had described the offer as a Greek gift in return for his support to his son-in-law Uche Nwosu.

“We remember how he pretended that he was giving contract to some Mbaitoli sons and later messed them up as he could not keep his promise as usual”, he stated.

Madumere also debunked the rumour making the rounds that he is hobnobbing with Peoples Democratic Party PDP. He insisted that he remains an unrepentant member of All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Prince Madumere remains a leader in All Progressives Congress (APC), which he is a founding member. While Oga Okorocha tried to destroy the party, he remained resolute and swam all the way throughout the period of election. He has done more for the party than a man who left the party without an office for 8 good years as the Governor of a state. It took an extraordinary stakeholders party meeting to raise fund for the executive members of the party. He carefully planned and executed the destruction of the party. A shameful showing for a selfish politician”, he stated.

Madumere however called on the party members to remain resolute and be patience, promising that the party will bounce back in no distant time.