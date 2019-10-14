Home Grown Feeding Commences In Imo Schools

By Okey Alozie

The Home grown school feeding programe has now been properly sanitized and resuscitated by the Rebuild Imo administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

In a chat with Imo Journalists Monday in Owerri, the Chief Coordinator of the programme in the State Mrs Onyinye Steve-Azu revealed that those incharge of cooking have swung into action again as Imo school children now eat balanced diet in schools, adding that the programme is going higher level as planned.

Speaking further, she disclosed that more schools have been captured in the programme since she came onboard as the Coordinator.

In her words “I was appointed by the Governor three months ago and since then so many positive changes have been recorded.

Over 98% of our cooks are back to work and we are making progress” she submitted.

Our reporter observed that private schools in Imo have now enrolled into the public school in order to benefit from the programme.

The BVN problem that affected the programme in the past have been properly rectified. Because of this progress the programme has now received rebuild agenda’s baptism of fire as its name has changed to home grown school nutritious feeding. Our reporter observed also that school children on daily bases feed properly in schools than before. Those incharge of the feed with rice and chicken including full egg. The cooks also prepares vegetable and salad for the children, Trumpeta learnt. The feeding time table as we gathered is strictly monitored by the Coordinator.

Information revealed that the Coordinator and her team will visit the 305 political Wards and autonomous communities to create awareness.

The Traditional Ruler, President Generals and other Stakeholders of autonomous communities will be part of the monitoring team.

The Chief Coordinator of the programme assured that familiocracy will not be accepted. She declared that any cook that is discovered to be lazy will be dropped.