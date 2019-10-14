Sacked LGA Chairmen VS Ihedioha Hearing Resumes Today

By Okey Alozie

Today Tuesday 15th of October 2019, High Court 8 Owerri is expected to resume hearing on the suit instituted by the 2018 Elected Council Chairmen in Imo State and Councilors who were dissolved few months ago by the Rebuild Government of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha Governor of Imo State.

The court may likely adopt the motions of the various parties to the suit. It would be recalled that the 9th Imo House of Assembly shortly after its inauguration dissolved the chairmen and councilors of the 27 LGAs of the State on the ground that their election was not proper. Thereafter, the Interim Management Committee was formed in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

This development did not go down well with the sacked chairmen and councilors, as a result they went to the court of law to seek redress.

The matter first came up few months ago at court 8 presided over by Justice Njemanze before adjourning.

Meanwhile both parties were said to have regrouped ahead of the hearing today, the lawyers of the parties will be adopting their various motions at the court.