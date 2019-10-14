As the struggle for the Independence of Biafra continues, the Independent People of Biafra IPOB, group has taken their case to God in thanksgiving form.

The IPOB, Igwebuike Zone 10 Area 3, Obigbo on Sunday took their case to God during a thanksgivings service at St. Paul Catholic Church in Obigbo, Igweocha Rivers State.

Trumpeta gathered that the women wing and other departments under IPOB from that zone in a special way danced to the altar of God Almighty to say Thank you in a very special way.

They were dressed in Biafra coloured attires and took along Biafran flags of various sizes with them to the altar of the church.

The celebration was also later taken further as they danced from outside the church premises and within the church premises displaying the Biafra flags without fear.

It could be recalled that the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu last month had a closed door meeting with United Nations UN, officials.

He subsequently held a social media conference meeting with his members where he supposedly disclosed to them details of his discussion with the UN officials.