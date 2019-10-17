ONITSHA INFERNO: Group Asks Obiano To Resign As Gov

Following the Onitsha inferno during the weeks a frontline socio-cultural organization, under the aegis of Igbo National Council (INC) have commiserated with the victims of the Ochanja-Onitsha fire outbreak that occurred on Wednesday 16th, October 2019, leading to the loss of over five lives including a woman and her child, destruction of over forty residential houses and over five thousand (5000) shops worth over two hundred billion naira in less than four hours.

The incident sparked reactions from citizens of the south East region of Nigeria.

Investigation revealed that the inferno was as a result bad spots at upper-Iweka along Onitsha – Owerri road which caused a petrol tanker carrying fuel (PMS) to fall resulting to outburst of fire that destroyed the entire livelihood of over two hundred thousand Nigerians.

We note that the said bad spots at upper – Iweka along Onitsha – Owerri road cannot cause Anambra State Government more than two million (N2,000,000.00) to repair.

On the foregoing, the Igbo National Council (INC) therefore call on Governor Willie Obiano to immediately resign as Governor of Anambra State for his arbitrary negligence and gross ineptitude that has caused the Igbo race a monumental colossal and irreparable human, political and economic damage.

We therefore call on the Anambra State House of Assembly to commence an impeachment process against Gov. Willie Obiano if he fails to voluntarily resign before October 23rd, 2019.

In the addition, the INC call on the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command to immediately arrest and prosecute the Anambra State Commissioner for Works – Engr. Marcel Ejiofor and Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment – Mr. Don Adinuba respectively for willful violation of their oath of office, lies, negligence and ineptitude in the discharge of their duties as Commissioners.