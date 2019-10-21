MAMA CECILIA EHUCHIE PASSES ON

The remains of Mama Cecilia UgonnaEhuchie of UmuagamaraAmaekeIho- Dimeze in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state will be laid to rest on 25th October,2019.

The burial ceremony which will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church Iho-Dimeze will attract dignitaries from all works of life.

In an interview with our correspondent,Her first son MrChibuzoEhuchie describe his mother as a dogged mother who will always go out of her way to make sure she puts smile on the faces of people around her. He noted that her mother accommodates and carry everybody along. She is a super woman and her life while on earth is worthy to be emulated.

Speaking further, MrChineduEhuchie who noted that his mother lived a fulfilled life as a virtuous woman.She assist people at home and abroad.We they children are going to miss her kindness and support.I have never met anyone else who had a knack for making friends as my mum. My mother worked hard to make sure we are equipped with the knowledge, skills and abilities to make it as a competent human being. I will forever salute my mother because she had been all I needed in my life. God gave me the best mother in the world.

Comrade OgbonnaIwuagwu a Media Practitioner describe the the death of Mama Cecilia Ehuchie as a big shock to him and his family. He noted that Mama lived a life worthy of emulation. She took me as her son and got involved in making my family happy. We cannot question God in situations like this but we strongly believe that the role she played will usher her a place in the bosom of our lord Jesus Christ.