Imo Pensions Payment; Campaign Promise Fulfilled and Delivered

It is heart warming to share in the joy of Imo Pensioners and senior citizens who were roused from sleep in the morning of Thursday 17th October 2019 by credit alert messages on their cell phones, announcing and confirming the payment of their overdue and hitherto elusive pensions by the PDP government and the ” rebuild” administration of his Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha KSC, CON, FNIFST.

It is more so that the payment of the Pensions is coming after a thorough, credible and successful biometric data verification of Imo Pensioners at both state and local government levels, standardizing and digitalizing Imo’s murky pension records, exposing and eliminating ghost Pensioners , thereby trimming down our over bloated Pensions bill and restoring sanity to pension administration in the state.

As lmo returns to it’s rightful place in the league of due process, transparency , fiscal Prudence and accountable stewardship, I congratulate our resourceful governor his Excellency Rt Hon EmekaIhedioha KSC,CON, FNFST, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Engr. GerarldIrona as well as the leadership and members of our great party, Peoples Democratic Party for another campaign promise fulfilled and delivered.

I salute the resilient spirit of our Pensioners and senior citizens who endured years of neglect, abandonment and official pillage of their legitimate entitlements by the immediate past government and still kept hope alive till the coming of the PDP and the rebuild team under the helmsmanship of his Excellency Rt Hon EmekaIhedioha KSC,CON, FNIFST.

It is to the glory of God that they survived the inhumane financial asphyxiation of Okorocha and the APC and are alive to witness and partake in the rebuilding of our dear state.

Our promise as a party and government is that the light of good governance and service delivery which has been ignited in the pension administration scheme will not dim but remain aglow until every sector of our economy is rebuilt to the glory God.