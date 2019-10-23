Man Drags ABC Transport To court Demands N3m For Failure To Convey Passengers

ABC Transport Company Limited who is one of the leading commercial road transport providers in Nigeria is currently facing a N3m law suit for alleged failure to convey a passenger from Owerri to Lagos. In Suit No. HOW/878/2018 by the plaintiff Prince Chidiebere Anyanwu in Owerri High Court, the plaintiff alleges that sometime last year, he had a business transaction in Lagos and boarded the defendant’s bus. Continuing Mr. Anyanwu’s grouse is that the bus broke down en route Lagos and could not take the plaintiff to Lagos as scheduled. He said that the company refused all entreaties he earlier made to remedy the loss he incurred as a result of the breach. The plaintiff therefore claims damages for a lot of money he missed for not meeting his business schedule in Lagos on the day in question. The defendant has been served with the court processes in the suit and the matter will be soon due for hearing.