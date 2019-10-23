Anglican Bishop Challenges Ngor Okpala To Wake Up

The Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, His Lordship Rt Rev Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okorafor has admonished the people of Ngor Okpala not to continue to remain a ceremonial bride in the state political scheming. Rather they should be mainstreamed into the Pinnacle of the state politics.

Bishop Okorafor stated this when the leadership of Oluoha Ngor Okpala paid him a solidarity visit at the Bishop’s court Egbu. Bishop Okorafor urged the people of Ngor Okpala to always remain United and uphold the principle of mutual cooperation and cordiality which according to him are precepts for progressiveness and strategic development.

He applauded the leadership of Oluoha Ngor Okpala for their zeal and passion to build a formidable and United Ngor Okpala and later charged them to remain resolute and committed in ensuring that the vision of Oluoha Ngor Okpala is actualized. Bishop Okorafor further called on the people of Ngor Okpala to give their maximum support to the present administration and reminded them to always put the affairs of the state in prayers.

In his response, the President-General of Oluoha Ngor Okpala Sir Eustace Eke commended Bishop Okorafor for his wonderful works in God’s vineyard and said that the people of Ngor Okpala are solidly behind him. He also applauded Bishop Okorafor for his commitment in the propagation of the gospel and later charged him not to relent. Sir Eustace further thanked the Bishop for his concern on Ngor Okpala describing him as a patriotic and true son of Ngor Okpala. He stated that Ngor Okpala people will always give their maximum support to the present administration and equally commended Governor Ihedioha on his developmental strides in the state especially in his compliance to due process.

The President-General also read a felicitation message to Bishop Okorafor from Ngor Okpala indigenes in diaspora and other prominent sons of Ngor Okpala like Chief Dr Joe Nworgu, Prof. Bona Okere, Prof Linus Okere ,Sir Geoffrey Nwankwo and others.

Those present at the solidarity visit were, Hon Cliff Ogbede, High Chief Val Okere(AMADIOHA NGOR OKPALA) Barr D.O Nosike, Barr Ngozi Olehi, Barr FC Amakor, Dr Eme Njoku, Hon Vitalis Opara, Chief Mathew Eke, Sir Richard Obi Chioma, Reps of the Town Union President Generals in Ngor Okpala.