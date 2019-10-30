Imo Govt Throws Employment into LGAs open for Doctors, Nurses, Law Graduates

By Chioma Nkama

Inline with curbing the high rate of unemployment in the state and ensuring that people are gainfully active, the Imo State Unified Local Government System is calling out to qualified persons to fill up the available positions which has to do with medical and legal officers for immediate hiring.

As part of the Rebuild Imo mantra of the state government to curb high rate of unemployment through job creation, the Imo State Unified Local Government System is calling out to eligible persons to fill up the available positions of medical, nursing and legal officers.

The vacancy to be filled up is solely for those who are in the stipulated discipline who possess the required qualifications as that only would grant them entry.

According to the release, made available to Trumpeta, a degree in Medicine from a recognized university as well as a member of the National Medical Council is required for a medical officer. LLB and BL degree from a registered to practice as a barrister and solicitor as a requirement for the position of the legal officer.

For the nursing officer, a minimum of B. Sc in nursing from a recognized nursing and midwifery council of Nigeria is required.

The release also stated that, all applicants should address correctly their applications to office of the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service commission located at Block 5, State Secretariat complex, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, and this is expected not to exceed more than two weeks from the date of publication.