Justice Iheme Nwosu Kidnapped

Hon. Justice Nwosu Iheme of the Federal Court Of Appeal, Benin City, Edo state was reportedly kidnapped by daredevil and violent gunmen in Benin City Trumpeta gathered.

The vicious gunmen who reportedly killed her police orderly before the abduction was said to have trailed and intercepted her Jeep along Benin-Agbor road near Christ Choosen Church.

An eye witness disclosed that a Toyota Voltron car made up of 4 unknown gunmen suddenly overtook the Judge’s car where they immediately opened fire, killing the police orderly on the spot.

Trumpeta also gathered that they shot the tyre of the jeep forcing the driver to stop. The female judge was allegedly hurriedly whisked in to the hoodlums’ car where she was taken to unknown destination. The police in Edo state are yet to make any statement just as reports also suggests that the kidnappers are yet to make any ransom demand as at the time of filing this report.