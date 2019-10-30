IMO NATFORCE BOMBS SMUGGLERS

A security agency known as National Taskforce, (NATFORCE) has warned all arm smugglers to avoid Imo state as the Command is poised to flush them out and prosecute them accordingly.

National Taskforce (Natforce), Imo State Command, reiterated its resolve and decision to tackle illegal importation and movement of arms and ammunition in the state. This was disclosed by the Director, Imo State Command, Hon Rev. Steve DeGreat at the Recruitment of the New Officers of NATFORCE at the Office at No.40 Nkwerre Street off Imsu Junction Works Layout Owerri, Imo State.

He made it known that the agency is ready and equipped to combat illegal arms in the country especially in Imo State. He stated, that this authority has been vested upon them due to the fact that NATFORCE is under the Ministry Of Interior and as such, been given the responsibility of cleaning and clearing the society of Small and light arms and ammunition.

He further announced that the recruitment excercise has been extended for two weeks with new date as 28th October – 8th November 2019 at No.40 Nkwerre Street with this numbers to call for further enquiries are…07087624188, 09018417879.

He therefore advised that able bodied men and women should enroll and enlist in the agency to help reduce unemployment and curb crimes and other societal vices.

Also adding his voice, the Imo state Head of Media and Publicity of the Agency Mr Chinonso Uba (Nonsonkwa) stated the need why every unemployed youth should grab this golden opportunity and get busy as the agency which is under the supervision of the presidency is ready to work to tackle illegal importation of contraband goods. This would they do in connection with other sister agencies in making sure the nation and our State Imo is safe.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Radio Nigeria the Director General of NATFORCE mentioned that the agency is set to recruit at least 350 youths in every Local Government Area of the country to help curb crimes which is very much on the increase with the youths taking the lead.