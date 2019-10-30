The former Council Chairmen in Imo State, who were elected under the regime of Governor Rochas Okorocha are said to have gone underground, while some have left the State and into hiding.

This, sources said, is as a result of invitation extended to them by the Investigative Committee set up by the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha to look into the Affairs of Imo Council Areas from 2011 to 2019.

According to information available to this Newspaper, some of the former council chairmen have faked sicknesses and ran out the country, while those seen around since after the Okorocha era have now vanished from sight.

According to a release from the Committee for the Investigation of Local Government Administration, signed by the Secretary of the Committee, Dr Ken Uzoechi, “past Local Government Chairmen in Imo State are hereby invited to appear before the Committee investigating Local Government Administration in Imo State from 2011-2019.

The release warned that any Ex Chairman who failed to appear has himself to blame.

They are to appear “On November 1,2019 at the Conference Room of office of the Secretary to the Government of Imo State 10am prompt without fail” the Release read.