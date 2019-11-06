Imo Technology Development Ministry Embarks On ICT Assessment  •Targets Perm Secs, DGs Of MDAs

By Onyekachi Eze

The continued push for computer literacy among workers, students and Imolites in general has continued to see the light of the day following the recent moves by the State’s Commissioner for Technology Development, Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu.

The ministry in partnership with technology based company has organized a one day breakfast meeting on Information Communication Technology, ICT, assessment.

Held last Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Owerri, the State capital, the commissioner, alongside the SSA to the governor on ICT and e-Government, Abba Chimaraoke were taken on ICT assessment of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, of the State government.

Earlier in her speech, Perpetua Nweke of ‘Interra Networks limited’ a technology based company in Abuja disclosed the objective of the meeting as finding out the ICT level and compliance of the MDAs , and to know where to assist in the dream of making Imo an ICT concentrated State.

She said the convergence would avail them the opportunity to ascertaining the literacy level with modern technology gadgets, as well as enlighten them on the necessity.

The Interra Network boss submitted that their initial step was to gather the respective permanent secretaries, Director Generals of the MDAs, who she said through them, other people would be penetrated easily.

Also, it was gathered that the remaining program would only last for 1 week where all the ministries, Departments and Agencies would be captured as well.

Nweke however expressed optimism that with the zeal seen in the commissioner, Imo State may be leading in technology development across the federation in no distant time.

Responding, Technology Development commissioner, Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu said his mission is to ensure Imo State becomes the hub in ICT.

He added that days of heavy file carrying would soon be a thing of the past, pointing out that technology is been integrated to replace the analogue ideology.

The soft spoken ICT guru revealed plans of training all the Imo civil servants in ICT, adding that it is a step that must be actualized in no distant time.

While reiterating the governor’s commitment in giving Imo masses the best with governance, Mgbenwelu called for massive cooperation of all and sundry, even as he urged the ministry staff to take every opportunity seriously.