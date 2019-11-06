USAID E-WASH Flags off Customer Mapping And Enumeration Exercise In Imo

By Onyekachi Eze

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) assisted program, Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene services, E-WASH, has successfully flagged off the year’s block mapping and customer enumeration for Imo State water corporation, ISWC.

The official flag off was held yesterday, November 6, 2019 by the Imo State Commissioner for public utilities, Rt Hon Chuma Nnaji at the State Secretariat.

Earlier in his address, the team leader for the Customers mapping enumeration exercise in Imo from ‘2ML company’, Gilbert Akol said, the aim is basically to ascertain who are the customers connected to the services of water board, as well as knowing those who wish to get connected.

According to Akol, to ascertain the level of satisfaction of customers regarding the services rendered to them by the State water board is paramount to the exercise.

He also disclosed that the program is estimated to last for only 5 weeks which will cover all household across the urban cities in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe zone.

Mr. Akol opined that they are going to involve about 60 enumerators who are going to tour round the State, adding that they can only achieve a giant stride with the support and accurate information the public would give them.

He posited that genuine enumerators would be identified with a vest/apron of Imo State water board, and a logo of USAID imprinted on it.

Speaking further, the 2ML team leader reiterated their resilience in ensuring the following; validation and updating the existing utility customer database, production of a comprehensive and accurate customer register containing information on all properties located in the distribution service area, and, preparation of block maps of the project area for customer identification.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the General Manager, Imo State Water and Sewerage Corporation, Engr. Emeka Ugoanyanwu described the exercise as epochal, pointing out that for over years, the board has been planning without knowing what exactly they are planning for, as it involves knowing the number of people to render the services to.

Ugoanyanwu averred, the customer enumeration will help the corporation in knowing the exact number of people they are targeting in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe with regards to provision of water.

“Even our development partners, private sectors really want to know if they are coming to partner with Imo State government in the area of water, if we are doing a PPP arrangement, for example, for Owerri regional water scheme, Orlu or Okigwe, people would want to know how many people they are going to serve. With that, they are going to project the agreement and revenue service for effective service delivery”.

In acknowledgement, Engr. Ugoanyanwu said, “And we must not forget to continue thanking USAID E-WASH because they have really turned around the water sanitation and hygiene sector in this State. It has never been like this. With their intervention, E-WASH will never be the same in this State again.

The ISWC GM however called on the masses to cooperate with the enumerators, stressing that what they are doing is for the benefit of Imo people and it’s residents.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Rt Hon Chuma Nnaji commended USAID E-WASH for their partnership and interest in making water clean and affordable to the citizens.

Nnaji affirmed that it’s a significant exercise which the State government of Emeka Ihedioha is glad to welcome in his era, urging all and sundry to give the team the necessary supports to thrive.