Uneasy calm has taken over the air in three major institutions of the state as the Imo State Government raised a visitation panel for the affected government owned educational facilities.

Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha on Wednesday raised three visitation panels for Imo State University, Imo State Polytechnic and Imo State of University Teaching Hospital, IMSUTH.

Trumpeta investigations discovered that there is palpable fear among the management staff of the affected institutions both past and present that given the terms of reference handed to the three committees, misconducts and fraudulent acts perfected in the affected institutions may be unearthed.

For instance, at Imsu, the inauguration of the visitation panel is said to have increased tension in the already charged atmosphere of the institution.

Before now, there have been unconfirmed reports of a grand design to uproot the Vice Chancellor, Prof Mrs Adaobi Obasi by suspected cabals working underground to sweep her off the feet off the office.

It was learnt that the suspected “cabals” working in concert with some forces near the corridors of power are alleged to be planning to use the visitation committee as a launch pad for action.

Issue of what becomes the IMSU VC’s fate has been in the front burner in the University community even as other details concerning how money from federal agencies was utilized remains another major point raising dust at IMSU.

The visitation panel to the university is expected to look at other sundry issues.

Imo State Polytechnic is another school the coming of the visitation panel is shaking. Considering what transpired during the era of the immediate past Rector, Rev Fr Wence Madu, staff and management have started panicking over what would be the outcome of the panel.

Trumpeta learnt that the shoody manner Imopoly was managed in the past years and agitations of the host community against alleged misrule of the committee will be exposed.

At IMSUTH, what would attract the attention of the visitation panel are the circumstance leading to the poor state of the school especially the denial of accreditation and reasons behind no graduation of the medical students.