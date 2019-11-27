.

The Imo State Sports festival torch is set to tour the state ahead of the forthcoming Sports Festival expected to hold in the state capital by December, Trumpeta Sports desk gatheres.

This was disclosed by the executive chairman of the Imo State Sports Commission, Chief Fan Ndubuoke during a chat with members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Imo Chapter held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Tuesday.

The Sports festival torch according to Ndubuoke is expected to takeoff from the government house Owerri on Monday 2, December 2019 and will tour round the 27 Local Government Areas.

It is expected that the torch will cover 4 LGAs per day making it possible for the good people of Imo to have a view of the festival torch.

Although the exact date for the festival is yet to be revealed, but Chief Ndubuoke also disclosed that facilities from the Dan Anyiam Stadium will play host to some events, while facilities from some tertiary institutions may also be used as well as Stadiums in some LGAs.

Actualization of the Imo State Sports festival is one of the mandates given to the newly constituted Imo State Sports Commission by his excellency Gov. Emeka Ihedioha.

It is also intended at harnessing the sporting lost glory of the state discovering talents that will be nurtured for next years National Sports Festival to be hosted by Edo State.

Meanwhile, the Governor of IMO state, Emeka Ihedioha will today inaugurate the members of the 2022 National sports festival bid committee at the Concord Hotel Owerri with notable names that will help secure the hosting right for the festival.

Some of the names include, Amb Nwankwo Kanu, Chief Fan Ndubuoke, Chief Adokie Amesiemeka, Dan Ngerem, Mitchael Obi, among many others.

In the same vein, all is set for the commencement of the first ever sports summit in Owerri which kicks off today at the Concord Hotel Owerri.

Speaking on the summit, Chief Ndubuoke said the whole essence to draw up a sports policy for the state in particular.

Stressing on governor Ihedioha passion to rebuild Imo including sports, Ndubuoke urged the sports writers to key into the sports commissions programmes revealing that seasoned sports administrators will be delivering lectures during the event on Thursday and Friday.

Some of the speakers include; Prof Ken Anugwueje (Faster, Higher, Stronger, the rebirth of sports excellence), Emma Ojeme ( Priming Imo for Developement through sports, critical factors), Chief Mrs Chioma Ajunwa Opara (Going back to drawing board), Dr Geoffrey Ogu (Re -inventing, restoring school/grassroots sports), Brawn Obewele (Nigerian sports developement and challenges), Dr Kuku Tandoh (Rebuilding Imo through sports, role of sports commission), Dr Ademola Are (Nigeria downward performance at national sports meets) as well Mr Mitchael Obi who will be discussant.