Diwe Calls For Reorientation Of Imolites •Lauds Gov On 2020 Budget •Partnership With Town Unions

By Onyekachi Eze

A clarion call for a deep-rooted reorientation of Imo citizens have been made, following the enthronement of a new government in the State, led by governor Emeka Ihedioha.

The progenitor of the advocacy, who doubles as the President General, Association of Imo Indigenous Town Unions (AIITU), and the National President, Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), Chief Emeka Diwe in a media parley over the week said such move would ensure government-citizens relationship.

Diwe disclosed that through the orientation, the colossal damage created on the psyche of Imolites, as orchestrated by Rochas Okorocha’s eight years as a governor would be put to perpetual rest.

While speaking recently at an occasion organized by the State government in its bid to reposition Town Unions in the State, and perform its traditional function of being a vehicle for communities, Chief Diwe observed that the past eight years in the State was a period where Town Unionism was bastardized and politicized.

The Ideato North born unionist acknowledged the administration of Emeka Ihedioha for taking the bold step in re positioning the ancient Unionism.

He opined that the return as a working vehicle of development for the grass root cannot be over emphasized due to the relevance it portends.

Diwe disclosed that already, Imo Town Union has embarked on a sensitization process of the communities, promising to make the necessary report to the government on completion of their tour.

However, he assured the Union’s readiness in working harmoniously with the government in the rebuild mission project.

In a related development, Chief Diwe has commended the governor for what he termed a ‘well painstaked, articulated 2020 budget’.

The budget presentation according to him was described as a reality budget that is capable of revamping the economy of the state.

Speaking earlier at the occasion, the Director General of Imo State Orientation Agency (ISOA), Chief Martins Opara, informed the President Generals of the government’s resolve to partner with Town Unions, adding that it would boost community development across the State.

Opara therefore promised to revive Town Hall meetings which will be strictly monitored in respective LGAs.